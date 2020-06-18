Bermaz Auto among new entrants to FTSE4Good Bursa Malaysia Index

PETALING JAYA: Bursa Malaysia has announced new additions to the constituents of the FTSE4Good Bursa Malaysia Index, which measures the performance of public listed companies demonstrating strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices.

For the latest review period of June 2020, there were six new additions and two deletions from the index constituents, bringing the total number of constituents to 73, an increase of 204% since its launch in 2014.

The inclusions are: Bermaz Auto Bhd, Duopharma Biotech Bhd, Inari Amertron Bhd, Karex Bhd, RCE Capital Bhd and Star Media Group Bhd. Those deleted from the list were: Parkson Holdings Bhd and UMW Holdings Bhd.

“Bursa Malaysia and FTSE Russell have been conducting outreach programmes to companies to encourage and support them in improving their ESG disclosures and practices. The continuous increase in the number of constituents is a reflection of the PLCs benefiting from these programmes and catalysing their efforts towards ESG best practices,” Bursa said in a statement.

FTSE4Good index constituents are drawn from the companies on the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Emas Index, comprising PLCs from across the small, medium and large market capitalisation segments. The index is reviewed in June and December against international benchmarks.