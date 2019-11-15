Bernama Radio now known as Stesen Berita Bisnes Anda

KUALA LUMPUR: Bernama Radio has changed its name to Stesen Berita Bisnes Anda with effect from Oct 1, 2019.

The radio station which formerly broadcasts domestic, regional and world news including live field sports, traffic, weather and stock market reports and talk shows in Malay, is now a dedicated Malay language business radio station.

Stesen Berita Bisnes Anda will broadcast the latest business news including talks and discussions centred on entrepreneurial and business development.

Successful entrepreneurs will share their experience in overcoming the challenges they face in building up their businesses.

These broadcasts are targeted at the business community with a special focus on entrepreneurs in small and medium-sized industries.

In keeping with the Education Ministry’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Transformation programme, the station will also air a weekly programme highlighting issues concerning TVET, including talks by skills training graduates who have become successful entrepreneurs.

Aside from being the platform for successful entrepreneurs to share their success stories with listeners, the weekly TVET slots will also inspire TVET students to excel in their studies.

Stesen Berita Bisnes Anda is owned and operated by the Malaysian National news agency, Bernama, and broadcasts from Wisma Bernama.

The station’s broadcast is accessible over the FM 93.9 MHz (KL) FM 107.5 MHz (Johor), FM 100.9 MHz (Kuching) and FM107.9 MHz (Kota Kinabalu) including online streaming via the Internet and other social media platforms and attracts six million reach.