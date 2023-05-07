Bestinet appoints Tengku Muda Pahang as board chairman

PETALING JAYA: Bestinet Sdn Bhd has appointed Tengku Muda Pahang, Tengku Abdul Rahman Sultan Ahmad Shah, as chairman of its board.

Tengku Muda Pahang, who recently become a shareholder in the company, takes on the role of chairman of the board and assumes the position of company director, effective June 30, 2023, taking over from Datuk Sri Mohd Amin Abdul Nor, who resigned as chairman and company director after relinquishing all his shares.

Bestinet CEO Ismail Mohd Noor said: “We are proud to welcome Tengku Muda Pahang as our company’s chairman. We believe his fresh perspective will drive the company to even greater heights.”

He added that Bestinet’s primary objective is to establish a strong collaboration with the new chairman, with the aim to deliver enduring value to all public and private stakeholders.

“The company has maintained a steadfast commitment to serving clients by providing comprehensive Information Technology solutions, with a particular focus on security, biometrics, and artificial intelligence,” Ismail said.

He expressed their confidence in the effectiveness of their holistic approach to addressing realworld challenges, which will enhance the optimisation of their services.

Upon assuming his new role, Tengku Muda Pahang conveyed his faith in and deep appreciation for Bestinet’s vision and emphasised that his decision to become the chairman reflects his unwavering confidence in the company’s dedication to creating a fairer and more equitable world through its comprehensive IT solutions.

Tengku Muda Pahang said Bestinet is a prestigious information technology company, holding a prominent presence across multiple countries, including Malaysia, Sri Lanka and the Maldives, and in the Middle East.

The company, he added, has successfully implemented an innovative IT platform, the Foreign Workers Centralised Management System, exclusively for Malaysian government.