Betamek secures RM123.5m deal to supply parts for new Perodua model

PETALING JAYA: Betamek Bhd has secured a RM123.5 million contract to supply various electronic parts for a new Perodua model.

The company’s wholly owned subsidiary Betamek Electronics (M) Sdn Bhd (BESB) on Monday received a letter of appointment from Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua Sendirian Bhd (Perodua).

The supply of these parts commenced in the fourth quarter of the financial year ending March 31, 2023 (FY23), and is for a duration of six years. The contract is expected to contribute positively to the earnings of Betamek Group over a six-year period, commencing from FY23.

Betamek managing director Mirzan Mahathir said the company, which provides one-stop EMS solutions to automotive makers, is optimistic that demand for its vehicle audio visual products and vehicle accessories will continue to grow given its major customer Perodua continues to see rising demand for its vehicles.

“Our partnership with Perodua spans over two decades, and we are delighted to continue our relationship by supplying our latest technology for the company’s latest vehicle models,” he added.

As of January this year, Perodua has 220,000 outstanding bookings to be fulfilled.

The car manufacturer had recently announced, it is looking to maximise its production to 330,000 units and sales to 314,000 units this year underpinned by outstanding orders carried forward from last year as well as continued demand for its vehicles so far this year.

The production and sales targets are 14.2% and 11.3% higher than Perodua’s 2022 tally of 289,054 vehicles produced and 282,019 units sold respectively.