BFood expands Paris Baguette to Philippines

MANILA: Paris Baguette Philippines Inc today announced the signing of the master franchise agreement among Berjaya Food (International) Sdn Bhd (a subsidiary of Berjaya Food Bhd (BFood)) and Middle Trade Inc, and Paris Baguette Singapore to introduce the South Korean café bakery in the local market, with its first store slated to open in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Under the deal, Berjaya Food (International) Sdn Bhd and Middle Trade Inc will be the principal operators of the Paris Baguette stores locally under Paris Baguette Philippines Inc. The partnership is targeting to spread the brand’s presence with the establishment of more stores in key cities nationwide.

“It gives us so much pride and excitement to be able to announce this partnership between Berjaya Food International and Middle Trade Inc in establishing Paris Baguette Philippines Inc. This development came more than six months after a successful expansion in Malaysia, a feat which we hope will be replicated in the Philippines,” said Berjaya Food Bhd group CEO Datuk Sydney Quays in his speech.

Quays added that Berjaya Food International, also the master franchisor of casual dining restaurant Kenny Rogers Roasters, has long seen the robust potential of the Philippine market with its local franchisee Middle Trade Inc.

“The entry of Paris Baguette in the Philippines marks a milestone in our continuous expansion in the Asean region. We, in Berjaya Food have committed ourselves to delivering world-class food and restaurant concepts to our fellow Asian brothers and sisters. Our aim is to build on our aspiration to be a global, diversified, and holistic food group,” Quays said.

The event also welcomed the participation of the Republic of Korea Ambassador to the Philippines Lee Sang-Hwa, and the SPC Group, a leading South Korean food and confectionery conglomerate president and CEO Hur Jin-Soo.

In his address, Hur shared how Paris Baguette, a French-inspired bakery founded in South Korea in 1988, gained global popularity.

“The brand’s global success is rooted in the spirit of Sangmidang, which is to not leave a single piece of bread unchecked. This practice has put a name on Paris Baguette as a household bakery with about 3,500 stores in South Korea alone, and we are excited for our Filipino patrons to experience this commitment and get their hands on quality bread anytime, anywhere,” he said.

Paris Baguette premium bakery brand has been a leader in the Korean bakery industry by introducing and developing European-style bakery culture for the first time in Korea. It is also the No. 1 bakery chain in South Korea with over 3,500 stores, and more than 480 locations across the US, UK, Canada, China, France, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Malaysia, and Singapore. The stores have been a backdrop across various K-dramas and are backed by various Korean celebrities.