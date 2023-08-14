BFood posts RM271.75m revenue, RM29.04m pre-tax profit for Q4 2023

KUALA LUMPUR: For the fourth quarter ended June 30, 2023 Berjaya Food Bhd (BFood) posted a lower revenue of RM271.75 million as compared to a revenue of RM291.27 million in the previous year’s corresponding quarter.

The lower revenue was recorded in the current quarter under review when compared to the exceptional sales performance in the same quarter of the previous year.

The group’s pre-tax profit dropped to RM29.04 million from RM63.43 million in the previous year’s corresponding quarter. The decrease in amount was mainly due to the lower sales and margin compression arising from inflationary pressures as well as the unfavourable foreign exchange rate against the US dollar.

For the financial year ended June 30, 2023, the group recorded a higher revenue of RM1.12 billion as compared to a revenue of RM997.76 million reported in the previous year’s corresponding period. Meanwhile, the pre-tax profit achieved was lower at RM156.52 million as compared to a pre-tax profit of RM187.99 million in the previous financial year.

The higher revenue was mainly due to aggressive marketing campaigns and effective promotion strategies in the current financial year under review, as well as the additional stores operating in Malaysia. As for the lower pre-tax profit, it was mainly due to the above-mentioned reasons.

The board has declared a fourth interim dividend of 0.50 sen single-tier dividend per share (previous year’s corresponding quarter ended June 30, 2022: fourth interim dividend of 0.40 sen single-tier dividend per share) in respect of the financial year ended June 30, 2023 to be payable on Sept 26, 2023. The entitlement date has been fixed on Sept 12, 2023.

The total dividend declared for the financial year ended June 30, 2023 amounted to 3.50 sen single-tier dividend per share (previous financial year ended 30 June 2022: 1.10 sen single-tier dividend per share).

As for future prospects, the board of directors expects BStarbucks to maintain its revenue growth momentum and anticipates that the operating results of the group will remain satisfactory in the ensuing financial year ending June 30, 2024.