BFood proposes 4-for-1 bonus issue

PETALING JAYA: Berjaya Food Bhd (BFood) has proposed a four-for-one bonus issue of 1.55 billion bonus shares.

As at June 9, 2022, the issued share capital of the company is RM257.92 million comprising 389.52 million BFood shares (including 28.98 million BFood shares held as treasury shares). Pursuant to Section 127(11) of the Companies Act, 2016, the treasury shares will be entitled to the bonus shares and such bonus shares will be treated as treasury shares upon allotment and issuance.

“The exercise serves to increase the number of BFood shares held by the shareholders while maintaining their percentage of equity interest in the company; and potentially enhance the marketability of BFood shares on the Main Market of Bursa Securities, thereby providing opportunity for greater participation from existing shareholders of the company and new investors,” BFood said in a stock exchange filing yesterday.

The proposed bonus issue is subject to approvals from Bursa Securities and shareholders of BFood at an EGM to be convened.

Barring any unforeseen circumstances and subject to all the requisite approvals being obtained, the exercise is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2022.