BFood’s Q1 net profit up 12% to RM11.6m

PETALING JAYA: Berjaya Food Bhd (BFood) posted a net profit of RM11.63 million for its first quarter ended Sept 30, 2021, a 12.1% improvement from RM10.37 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, in tandem with higher revenue recorded as a result of the gradual easing of Covid-19-related restrictions.

Revenue for the quarter stood at RM187.72 million, a 3.9% increase from RM180.72 million previously due to higher same-store-sales growth, particularly from Starbucks outlets, as business trends towards normalcy with the gradual easing of restrictions.

BFood declared a first interim dividend of 1 sen per share to be paid out on Dec 30, 2021.

The directors expect overall operating results of the group tol gradually improve in the remaining quarters of the financial year as the economy starts to recover with further lifting of restrictions and the resumption of interstate and overseas travel.