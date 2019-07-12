BHB announces four new board members

PETALING JAYA: Boustead Holdings Bhd (BHB) has appointed four new members to its board namely, Lt Gen (R) Datuk Fadzil Mokhtar (pix), Datuk Nonee Ashirin Datuk Mohd Radzi, Abraham Verghese and Loong Caesar.

The group said in a statement today that Fadzil, Nonee, Verghese and Loong have been appointed as independent non-executive directors effective July 15.

Fadzil had previously served in the Malaysian army for over 41 years in various capacities, having taken up the role of legal adviser to the Malaysian Peacekeeping Contingent in Bosnia Herzegovina and head of mission of the International Monitoring Team in Mindanao, among others.

Prior to his retirement, he was appointed Joint Force Commander of the Malaysian Armed Forces between 2016 and 2018.

Nonee is a legal professional with over 20 years experience in the aerospace and defence industry. She is currently the chairman of Global Turbine Asia Sdn Bhd and a Partner in Arthur Yeong Nonee Ashirin Advocates & Solicitors.

Meanwhile, Verghese was a partner at Ernst & Young from 2002 to 2016. Aside from BHB, he is also serving on the boards of Tadmax Resources Bhd and several private limited companies.

Loong is a founder and managing partner of the law firm Raslan Loong, Shen & Eow. He is also a corporate and commercial litigator and panel arbitrator with the Asian International Arbitration Centre.

In addition to BHB, he also sits on the board of Mulpha International Bhd.