BHIC, Airbus to widen cooperation in military aircraft MRO services

PETALING JAYA: Boustead Heavy Industries Corp Bhd (BHIC) has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Airbus Defence and Space to cooperate in military aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services in Malaysia.

The cooperation between the two is in line with one of the objectives of Malaysia’s Defense White Paper 2019 and the Royal Malaysian Airforce’s Capability Development 2055 transformation which plans to increase the local content in the industry.

Currently, both parties are engaged in providing MRO services to helicopters belonging to government agencies through a joint venture company BHIC AeroServices Sdn Bhd as well as a training centre through Airbus Helicopter Simulation Centre Sdn Bhd.

BHIC CEO Sharifuddin Md Zaini Al-Manaf pointed out that the MoU marks an important milestone for the group as it has identified aerospace as one of the segments that will steer it back to profitability.

“We are casting the net wider in the military aircraft sector to enlarge our market base by capitalising on our existing facilities and MRO experience,” he said in a statement today.

Sharifuddin is confident that the partnership will have a mutually beneficial relationship that will enable both companies to grow businesses exponentially.