BHIC names new chairman

PETALING JAYA: Boustead Heavy Industries Corp Bhd (BHIC) has appointed Tan Sri Ramlan Mohamed Ali as its new non-executive chairman effective December 1, 2019.

Ramlan is replacing Tan Sri Ahmad Ramli Hj Mohd Nor who resigned on November 30, 2019.

In a statement, BHIC said Ramlan was appointed to the board as a non-independent and non-executive director on July 10, 2019.

“He was appointed as the 14th Chief of the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) on November 15, 2006. He joined RMN in 1970 and held numerous command and staff appointments in the RMN and Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) in an illustrious career as a serviceman. He retired on July 18, 2008 after four decades of stellar service to the nation.”

Worth noting is that Ramlan had been a director of Lembaga Tabung Angkatan Tentera which holds 8% stake in BHIC, Boustead Naval Dockyard Sdn Bhd and SMEO (Ordnance) Sdn Bhd.

He holds a Masters in Engineering Business Management from The University of Warwick, UK, and an Advanced Diploma in Engineering Business Management from Universiti Teknologi Malaysia.