BHIC sees better prospect in 2022 as it embraces reinvention strategy

PETALING JAYA: Boustead Heavy Industries Corp Bhd (BHIC) sees better prospect in 2022 against the backdrop of improving and favourable economic conditions, the government’s commitment towards safeguarding the nation’s defense and security, and strong orderbook and its ability to deliver projects to its clients’ satisfaction.

CEO Sharifuddin Md Zaini Al-Manaf said the increase in seaborne trade and marine leisure vessels’ traffic, plus the rebound in the aviation sector as well as offshore exploration and production activities provide the group with optimism to do well this year.

He added the government’s commitment to safeguard the nation’s security and the fairly generous allocation of RM16 billion for the defense sector in Budget 2022 augur well for the group’s prospect of attaining new contracts and extension of contracts in the defense and security sectors.

“With our facilities, track record and experienced human capital, we have proven ourselves to be able to complete projects to the satisfaction of our customers. The delivery of three littoral mission ships to the Royal Malaysian Navy and the completion of various projects at hand, plus the awards of various new contracts and contract extensions in 2021, stand testimony to this,” Sharifuddin said in a statement following its AGM today.

Responding to a question posed by a shareholder during the AGM, he shared that as of May 31, 2022 the outstanding order book of BHIC group (including its associates and joint ventures) stood at RM4.9 billion.

“The existing outstanding order book is expected to last until 2028. The order book replenishment target for BHIC group for FY22 is RM274.5 million,” he added.

Meanwhile, BHIC non-independent non-executive director and AGM acting chairman Datuk Maznah Abdul Jalil said 2021 was an immensely challenging year for the group and the Covid-19 pandemic put into perspective the importance of staying committed to deliver value to its shareholders.

She added that it is well-positioned to continue to remain resilient and deliver sustainable growth, guided by the Reinventing Boustead strategy to transform Boustead group into a sustainable and high-performing organisation.