Biden signs order to ban certain US tech investments into China

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden on Wednesday (Aug 9) signed an executive order that will narrowly prohibit certain US investments in sensitive technology in China and require government notification of funding in other tech sectors.

The long-awaited order authorises the US Treasury secretary to prohibit or restrict certain US investments in Chinese entities in three sectors: semiconductors and microelectronics, quantum information technologies and certain artificial intelligence systems.

Biden said in a letter to Congress he was declaring a national emergency to deal with the threat of advancement by countries like China “in sensitive technologies and products critical to the military, intelligence, surveillance, or cyber-enabled capabilities”.

The proposal targets investments in Chinese companies developing software to design chips and tools to manufacture them. The US, Japan and the Netherlands dominate those fields, and the Chinese government has been working to build up homegrown alternatives.

The move could fuel tensions between the world’s two largest economies, although US officials insisted the prohibitions were intended to address “the most acute” national security risks and not to separate the two countries’ highly interdependent economies.

A spokesman for the Chinese embassy in Washington said on Wednesday China is “very disappointed” the United States has moved to prohibit some investments in technology,

In a statement, Liu Pengyu said the curbs would “seriously undermine the interests of Chinese and American companies and investors” and added: “China will closely follow the situation and firmly safeguard our rights and interests.”

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer praised Biden’s order, saying “for too long, American money has helped fuel the Chinese military’s rise. Today the United States is taking a strategic first step to ensure American investment does not go to fund Chinese military advancement.” He says Congress must enshrine restrictions in law and refine them.

Republicans said the Biden order did not go far enough.

House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Michael McCaul praised the move to restrict new outbound investments in China but said “the failure to include existing technology investments as well as sectors like biotechnology and energy is concerning”.

The order is aimed at preventing American capital and expertise from helping develop technologies that could support China’s military modernisation and undermine US national security. It is focused on private equity, venture capital, joint venture and greenfield investments.

Most investments captured by the order will require the government be notified about them. Some transactions will be prohibited. The Treasury said it anticipates exempting “certain transactions, including potentially those in publicly-traded instruments and intracompany transfers from US parents to subsidiaries”.

Republican Senaor Marco Rubio said the Biden administration’s “narrowly tailored proposal is almost laughable. It is riddled with loopholes, explicitly ignores the dual-use nature of important technologies, and fails to include industries China’s government deems critical”.

The Biden administration said it engaged with US allies and partners as it developed the restrictions “and will continue coordinating closely with them to advance these goals”. It added the executive order reflects discussions with the Group of Seven countries.

It is expected to be implemented next year, a person briefed on the order said, after multiple rounds of public comment, including an initial 45-day comment period.

Regulators plan to issue an advance notice of proposed rulemaking to further define the scope of the programme and a comment period to solicit public feedback before making a formal proposal. – Reuters