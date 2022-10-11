BigPay crosses RM1b milestone for international remittance

KUALA LUMPUR: Capital A Bhd’s fintech unit BigPay has achieved RM1 billion in gross transaction value for international remittance.

BigPay’s international remittance feature provides customers with a convenient, affordable, and transparent way of sending money abroad. Currently, BigPay serves a total of 45 corridors including its latest addition of Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales in the UK, and 34 countries in Europe, including France, Germany, Italy, Belgium, and Spain.

Most recently, BigPay has recorded 41% growth in international remittances in October 2022, compared to January 2022. The top corridors that see the highest amount of outbound remittances from Malaysia include Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, the Philippines, India, and China. The newest additions to its remittance corridors across the UK and EU have seen 113% month on month growth since its launch in August 2022.

BigPay CEO and co-founder Salim Dhanani said the ability to move money globally for its customers in a fast and cost effective way has been a critical factor in how it developed the remittance product.

“We have continued to expand the corridors we serve and will continue to enhance the product overall,” he added.

Currently, BigPay enables users to send money directly with no hidden fees to bank accounts in, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, China, Vietnam, India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Australia, England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales in the UK, and 34 countries in Europe, including France, Germany, Italy, Belgium, and Spain.