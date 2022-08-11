BigPay launches into cryptocurrency space via introduction of crypto top-up feature

PETALING JAYA: Capital A Bhd’s fintech unit BigPay has partnered with licensed crypto payment gateway TripleA to launch crypto top-up for users to convert crypto assets into spending cash through BigPay debit cards.

The cryptocurrencies accepted are bitcoin, ethereum, USD coin, and tether, with plans to expand the accepted currencies in the near future.

The latest feature comes as an addition to BigPay’s existing two top-up methods – credit and debit cards.

BigPay CEO & co-founder Salim Dhanani said it wants to enable users to interact with digital assets in a safe and secure way, and facilitate overall interoperability.

“We believe in a regulated financial system which takes the best of both crypto and traditional finance – to increase efficiency and value to the end-user,” said Salim in a statement today.

TripleA is licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) as a digital payment token provider. It offers white label crypto payments solutions to businesses.

BigPay is seeking to expand its services and introduce more financial products throughout the Southeast Asian region.

BigPay recently added three new services to its major payment institution licence issued by the MAS for account issuance service, domestic money transfer, and e-money issuance service in Singapore.