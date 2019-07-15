Bina Puri secures RM303m contract in Iraq

PETALING JAYA: Bina Puri Holdings Bhd has bagged a IQD87 billion (RM303 million) road construction contract in Iraq.

The group told Bursa Malaysia that its wholly owned subsidiary Bina Puri Sdn Bhd had accepted a letter of award dated June 11 from Thi Qar Governate, Iraq in respect of the proposed dual lane road from Al-Islah junction to Al-Jabayish at Nasirya City in the Province of Thi Qar, Southern Iraq.

The contract period is for 1,095 days (36 months) from the date of commencement and is expected to contribute positively to Bina Puri’s earnings and net assets for the financial year ending June 30, 2020.

With this latest award, Bina Puri’s latest project book order will increase to RM1.56 billion.