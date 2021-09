PETALING JAYA: Bintai Kinden Corp Bhd subsidiary Bintai Healthcare Sdn Bhd has inked a deal to expand its healthcare product offerings and market footprint in Malaysia.

The company today entered into a business collaboration agreement with NGT Solutions (M) Sdn Bhd (NGTS), an appointed healthcare organiser of Duopharma Biotech Bhd, to jointly distribute Sinopharm’s Covilo Covid-19 vaccine to the private sector in Malaysia.

To recap, Duopharma was granted product registration conditional approval by the Malaysia Drug Control Authority on July 16 for the Covilo vaccine to curb the spread of the pandemic in the country.

With the approval, Duopharma is ready to supply the vaccine to the private sector via local marketing and distribution rights that have been secured for the vaccine manufactured by Sinopharm, China.

Bintai Kinden executive director Azri Azerai (pix) said the partnership between Bintai Healthcare and NGTS is a big milestone for the Bintai group to enhance its capability as a healthcare provider to provide wider range of products and services in Malaysia.

“We already have the products to store, transport and distribute Covid-19 vaccines at various temperatures. Bintai Healthcare is the exclusive distributor for the Greenie Medi Cold Chain Box produced by SLAB Asia Co Ltd Korea, in Malaysia. The Greenie Medi Box is a temperature-controlled purpose-made box suitable for transporting biologics, vaccines and other medical products which require ultra-low temperatures.

“We aim to achieve a sales forecast of vaccination for 5,000 persons in the first three months once the vaccine is made available to the private sector,” he added.

Under the business collaboration agreement, NGTS as the healthcare organiser will be providing manpower and clinical resources including personal protective equipment and medical equipment, to assess, vaccinate and monitor individuals as well as managing emergency during the vaccination process.

Bintai Healthcare is registered with the Medical Device Authority as an authorised representative, distributor and importer of medical devices in Malaysia.

The agreement is not expected to have any material effect on the issued and paid up share capital of Bintai Kinden but is expected to contribute positively towards the future earnings of the group.