PETALING JAYA: Bintai Kinden Corp Bhd’s subsidiary Bintai Healthcare Sdn Bhd is teaming up with Scientillence Sdn Bhd for hemodialysis businesses in Malaysia and Southeast Asia.

To formalise the partnership, the company today signed a business collaboration agreement with Scientillence to jointly develop and market medical products in the hemodialysis market as well as to develop, invest, acquire or own dialysis centres, and other related renal care businesses in Malaysia and Southeast Asia.

Scientillence, owned by the ex-CEO and chairman of hospital group Pantai Holdings Bhd Tan Sri Lim Tong Yong, is the sole manufacturer of dialyzer (artificial kidney) in Malaysia as well as Southeast Asia.

The company has obtained Quality Management System accreditation for its manufacturing business and various certifications for its products. It is also in the registration process for CE (Conformite European) and the first halal-certified manufacturer of dialyzer in the world.

Currently, Scientillence’s products are exported mainly to China, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Lebanon and most of the Southeast Asian countries.

Bintai Kinden executive director Azri Azerai (pix) said the partnership between Bintai Healthcare and Scientillence will facilitate Bintai group to tap into the hemodialysis market as part of its business strategies to widen its range of products and services including distribution of medical devices and healthcare solutions in Malaysia.

“Pursuant to the agreement, both Bintai Healthcare and Scientillence will work together to explore and identify suitable new markets to expand and distribute Scientillence’s products and other products in the private and commercial sector such as non-governmental organisations,” he added.

Meanwhile, Scientillence as the manufacturer of the hemodialyzer in Malaysia and Southeast Asia will be providing all necessary technical support and services in relation to the marketing and selling of the products.

Bintai Healthcare is registered with Medical Device Authority as an authorised representative, distributor and importer of medical devices in Malaysia.

The agreement is expected to contribute positively towards the future earnings of the group.