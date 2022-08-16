$!Bintai Kinden appointed by South Korean company to market piping and fitting products

PETALING JAYA: Bintai Kinden Corp Bhd subsidiary Bintai Energy Sdn Bhd has been appointed by South Korea’s World Standard Materials Co Ltd (WSM) to sell and market flanges, plates, tubes, pipe, coils and fittings for the chemical and petrochemical industries.

As part of the appointment, WSM will work with Bintai Energy for three years to seek opportunities as well as provide technical and price support for the products while Bintai Energy will be responsible for the promotion of WSM’s products.

Bintai Kinden executive director Azri Azerai said the collaboration enables it to widen its product offerings to the chemical and petrochemical industries important for their role in the value-chain of other industries such as plastics and automotive as they supply the raw materials.

“WSM research and development efforts have been rewarded with quality flanges, pipes and fittings that are used in the chemical and petrochemical industries,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, WSM president Ahn Byung Hwan said it is looking forward to bring its products to the Malaysian market’s chemical and petrochemical industries.

WSM is involved in the manufacturing and trading of industrial steel products. The company supplies to various industries internationally, including oil and gas, power generation, shipbuilding, chemical and petrochemical industries.