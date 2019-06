PETALING JAYA: Bintai Kinden Corp Bhd’s wholly owned subsidiary Kejuruteraan Bintai Kindenko Sdn Bhd has been appointed as the contractor for proposed infrastructure and associated work for the Digital Free Trade Zone (DFTZ) via a letter of award from Malaysia Airports (Sepang) Sdn Bhd.

According to the group’s Bursa filing, the total contract sum for the main distribution substation work is RM20.4 million.

The contract is non-renewable and estimated to be completed within 10 months from the commencement date.

Bintai Kinden expects the contract will contribute positively to its revenue and earnings for the financial year ending March 31, 2020 as well as future earnings and net assets per share for the duration of the contract.