Bintai Kinden in MoU to supply vaccine cold boxes to Saudi Arabia firm

PETALING JAYA: Bintai Kinden Corp Bhd’s subsidiary Bintai Healthcare Sdn Bhd has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to supply the Greenie Medi Cold Chain Box used in the storage and distribution of Covid-19 vaccine to Saudi Arabia’s Alrowad Medical Services.

Bintai Kinden managing director Ong Choon Lui expressed that the collaboration will augur well as Saudi Arabia has started its Covid-19 vaccine rollout with AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

“The Greenie Medi Cold Chain Box is to be used in logistics of medical goods. The product is designed for the exclusive use in transporting and storing medical products at very low temperatures (-70℃ for up to 120 hours) required to ensure safe delivery of vaccines,” he said.

While, the MoU is not expected to have any material impact on the group’s share capital, it is expected to contribute positively towards future earnings.

To recap, South Korea’s SLAB Asia Co Ltd has appointed Bintai Healthcare as the exclusive distributor for Greenie Medi Cold Chain Box in Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and the Philippines.

In addition, it serves as an authorised distributor for the product in Brunei, Myanmar, Cambodia, Timor-Leste, Indonesia, Laos, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

With the collaboration with Alrowad, Bintai Kinden is gearing towards becoming a full-fledged healthcare company in Malaysia.

Currently, it is in the process of acquiring all necessary approval, licenses and certifications from the Medical Device Authority of the health ministry.

Moving forward, it revealed that its strategy includes the expansion of its healthcare product portfolio and exploring new opportunities in the international markets through partnership/collaboration/joint ventures with local healthcare solution providers.

Ong opined that the healthcare solution business is on the horizon for Bintai Kinden. “We hope our healthcare business can contribute more than 25% to the company’s profits in the future,” he said.