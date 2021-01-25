Bintai Kinden teams up with Australia’s International Equities to develop Holistica Melaka and Holistica Penang

PETALING JAYA: Bintai Kinden Corp Bhd is teaming up with Australia’s International Equities Corp Ltd to jointly undertake two mixed property development and management projects with healthcare facilities and wellness services in Malacca and Penang.

The company signed a business collaboration agreement with International Equities today.

International Equities is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange. The company’s principal activities are tourism, hotel management, real estate sales and management. Currently, it owns and operates hotels and apartments under the brand and/or trademark of “Seasons”, namely Seasons Botanic Gardens Melbourne, Seasons Heritage Melbourne, Seasons Darling Harbour Sydney and Seasons of Perth.

Bintai Kinden and International Equities will form a management company to undertake the management, marketing activities under the Seasons brand name, promotion and operation of the mixed property development and management projects namely Holistica Melaka and Holistica Penang.

Under this collaboration, Bintai Kinden will take lead in the project to be developed on two parcels of freehold land measuring 5.34 acres in Malacca and Penang with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of RM470 million. International Equities, on the other hand, will provide technical consultation, planning, design, development and other services to assist Bintai Kinden to develop and promote the project.

Occupying 4.74 acres freehold land in Malacca, Holistica Melaka will have an estimated GDV of RM380 million. It is an integrated holistic and wellness themed mixed development project comprising wellness condominium-hotel (condotels), wellness residential condominiums, retirement and lifestyle apartments, wellness club as well as a medical specialist centre, which will be operated and managed by a reputable healthcare operator.

Situated at the fringe of George Town, Holistica Penang with an estimated GDV of RM90 million, is a lifestyle condotel development project consisting of 21-storey building comprising 98 condotel units, which include studio units and one to three bedrooms with sizes ranging from 484 sq ft to 1,362 sq ft.

Bintai Kinden managing director Ong Choon Lui (pix) said the collaboration with International Equities is in line with the company’s strategic plans to explore opportunities and diversify the business to include property development and management to further enhance the group’s earnings. The company believes the collaboration will enable it to leverage on International Equities’s experience and expertise to accelerate its property development projects in various local, regional and international market segments.

“Malacca and Penang are rich in history and culture and they are top tourists’ destinations in Malaysia. In the post Covid-19 recovery, we believe the residential property is the next frontier that will be radically transformed by the holistic and wellness movement,” said Ong.