Bintai Kinden to work with Generex of the US on Covid-19 vaccine

PETALING JAYA: Bintai Kinden Corp Bhd has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with US-based Nugenerex Immuno-Oncology (Generex) on a preliminary understanding of arrangement for collaboration in the funding, launching and management of a synthetic peptide vaccine for SARS-CoV-2.

The parties will later enter into a formal agreement to detail their respective roles and obligations under the project which is subject to the results of due diligence to be conducted.

Bintai Kinden and its subsidiaries are involved in the provision of specialised mechanical and electrical engineering, turnkey works and property development.

Generex’s principal activity is that of maintaining robust research and development on creating on-demand peptide vaccines to control pandemic viruses such as avian flu (H5N1), swine flu (H1N1), HIV and SARS.

Generex has developed their proprietary, patented li-Key immune system activation technology that holds promise for stopping pandemic viral outbreak like the current SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus pandemic.

Bintai Kinden said the collaboration is expected to contribute positively towards its future earnings.