Bintai Kinden unit appointed local distributor of Scientillence hemodialyzer

PETALING JAYA: Bintai Kinden Corp Bhd’s subsidiary Bintai Healthcare Sdn Bhd has been appointed as a non-exclusive distributor for hemodialyzer manufactured by Scientillence Sdn Bhd in Malaysia.

To formalise the appointment, Bintai Healthcare today entered into a distribution agreement with Scientillence for the distribution of the latter’s products in the private and commercial sector such as non-governmental organisations.

Scientillence, owned by the ex-CEO and chairman of hospital group Pantai Holdings Bhd Tan Sri Lim Tong Yong, is the sole manufacturer of dialyzer (artificial kidney) in Malaysia as well as Southeast Asia.

The company has obtained Quality Management System accreditation for its manufacturing business and various certifications for its products. It is also in the registration process for CE (Conformite European) and the first halal-certified manufacturer of dialyzer in the world.

Currently, Scientillence’s products are exported mainly to China, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Lebanon and most of the Southeast Asia countries.

Under the distribution agreement, Scientillence will be providing all necessary technical support and services in relation to the marketing and selling of the products.

The agreement is for a one-year period and subject to the terms, it will be extended for additional five years unless termination notice in writing is given by either party 30 days prior to the termination.

Bintai Kinden deputy CEO Azri Azerai (pix) said the appointment will further enhance Bintai Healthcare’s position as a leading distributor of medical devices and healthcare solutions as well as widen its range of products and services in Malaysia.

“With more distributorships coming in the pipeline, the group foresee even further upside potential for Bintai Healthcare.”

Bintai Healthcare is registered with Medical Device Authority as an authorised representative, distributor and importer of medical devices in Malaysia.