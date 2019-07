PETALING JAYA: Bintai Kinden Corp Bhd has been awarded a RM2.08 million contract from Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB).

According the its filing with Bursa Malaysia, the non-renewable contract is for the proposed 132kV single circuit underground cable from PMU Galloway to PMU KLCC2 and it is expected to be completed within 180 days from the commencement date.

The group expects the contract to contribute positively to its revenue and earnings for the financial year ending March 31, 2020.