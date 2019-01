PETALING JAYA: Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd’s RM584.84 million contract for works at Bintulu Port in Sarawak has been terminated by Bintulu Port Authority.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, the group said it received a notice of termination yesterday and is currently in negotiation and discussion with Bintulu Port Authority.

The company said it reserves all of its rights and remedies, and anticipates a fair compensation.

To recap, the contract was awarded in April 2017 to Muhibbah Viccana JV, an entity in which Muhibbah has a 51% equity interest.

The contract is for the design and build for the development of supply base wharf and associated works in the second harbour basin at Bintulu Port.