Bintulu Port Q3 net profit rises to RM24.69m

KUALA LUMPUR: Bintulu Port Holdings Bhd’s net profit for the third quarter ended Sept 30, 2019 (Q3) rose to RM24.69 million from RM18.54 million in the same quarter last year.

Revenue increased to RM173.96 million from RM161.97 million previously.

“The revenue from port’s services at Bintulu Port of RM131.13 million in Q32019 is RM4.81 million higher compared to RM126.32 million achieved in Q3 2018, mainly contributed by the handling of liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes and vessel calls,” it said in a filing to Bursa Malaysia today.

Meanwhile, the revenue generated from the operation at Samalaju Industrial Port during the quarter under review amounted toRM29.71 million against RM23.00 million in the corresponding quarter last year.

“The revenue from bulking facilities improved to RM13.12 million from RM12.65 million in Q3 2018,” it said.

On prospects, Bintulu Port said the handling of LNG cargoes and vessel calls remained the main revenue contributor in 2019.

“Other cargoes that are expected to contribute positively towards the operating revenue include palm oil, containerised cargoes and cargoes handled at Samalaju,” it added. - BERNAMA