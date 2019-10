PETALING JAYA: Bioalpha Holdings Bhd strengthened its foothold in China, having launched seven new food products to the local market last month.

The products were launched by the company’s partner Jinrui Yandetang Co Ltd and promote various health functions ranging from men’s and women’s health, as well as improving immunity and gut function.

“This is the maiden order, and we look forward to receiving more orders in the near future, given Jinrui’s extensive network reach of more than 50,000 distributors in China.

“We expect to see contribution from Jinrui in the fourth quarter of 2019. Jinrui is responsible for marketing and distribution of the products, while we develop formulations catered to the local taste buds in China,” said Bioalpha’s managing director William Hon in a statement today.

Jinrui is an investment operator of China’s health industry, where it pools together specialists and experts in various fields of traditional Chinese medicine, with the aim of improving public health.

Separately, Bioalpha’s wholly owned subsidiary Bioalpha (HK) Ltd has received the first tranche of a grant from Hong Kong’s Innovation and Technology Commission for the development of next-generation anti-inflammatory and antitussive herbal products in Hong Kong.

“We believe this grant will certainly help accelerate our progress and growth. This marks another step forward for us in our quest to penetrate the Chinese and Hong Kong markets.”

Bioalpha will partner with the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, to jointly undertake collaborative research towards identifying two herbal formulations for the treatment of inflammatory and respiratory problems.

The new offerings will be marketed and commercialised in China, Hong Kong, as well as Southeast Asian countries.

The project is expected to commence by March 2020, with an estimated duration of 15 months.