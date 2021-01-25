Bioalpha to procure, disctribute Sinovac’s Covid-19 vaccine in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA: Bioalpha Holdings Bhd, through its wholly owned subsidiary Bioalpha International Sdn Bhd (BISB), has entered into a procurement and distribution agreement with Shanghai Bukun Trading Co Ltd (SBTC) for the procurement and distribution of vaccines in Malaysia, including but not limited to the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Sinovac Biotech Co Ltd, subject to relevant authorities’ approvals.

This arrangement has also been endorsed by Sinovac Biotech in respect to the Covid-19 vaccine.

SBTC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sinopharm (Hainan) Health Industry Co Ltd, which in turn, is part of the Sinopharm Group Co Ltd or China National Pharmaceutical Group.

Under the agreement, BISB will procure Sinovac Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine from SBTC for the purpose of distribution in Malaysia, subject to relevant regulatory approvals. BISB will purchase a total of 100,000 doses from SBTC for the initial batch, while subsequent orders can go up to 1 million doses. The vaccines would be purchased on a “ready-to-administer” basis, which will not require further fill and finish processing. In terms of timeline, the delivery of the vaccines to BISB will be three weeks after payment is made. The agreement is effective from Jan 25, 2021 and will remain in force for a period of two years.

At a virtual signing ceremony today, Bioalpha managing director William Hon said the group has been receiving queries from corporates who are interested to inoculate their employees including foreign workers soonest possible once regulatory approvals are granted, and are willing to pay for it.

“As such, we believe there is great demand for the vaccine in the private sector. Our target market will be expatriates and foreign workers from various industries, the latter of which is considered a vulnerable group to the virus. Vaccination is the crucial solution to curbing the spread of the virus, and in turn, enable the businesses to maintain smooth operations at the factories and construction sites without having to halt operations due to Covid-19 cases.”

For distribution of the vaccine, BISB had previously signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Zuellig Pharma Sdn Bhd on Jan 22, 2021. Bioalpha also entered into an MoU with iHEAL Medical Services Sdn Bhd to undertake the vaccine administration exercise. iHEAL owns and operates the iHEAL Medical Centre Kuala Lumpur, a medical centre licensed by the Ministry of Health.

This venture expands Bioalpha’s distribution into the vaccine business and further grows its earnings base. Besides Covid-19 vaccine, it is looking into opportunities to bring in other vaccines to Malaysia as well.