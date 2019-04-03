Bioalpha ventures into Thai market

PETALING JAYA: Bioalpha Holdings Bhd is venturing into Thailand market through its partnership with Bangkok-based Silver Plus Manufacturing (Thailand) Co Ltd.

The group in a statement said that its wholly owned subsidiary Bioalpha International Sdn Bhd has entered into a distribution agreement with Silver Plus for the distribution of its house brand health supplement products in Thailand.

Under the distribution agreement, Silver Plus will be granted exclusive rights to distribute Bioalpha’s products under the house brand “Apotec” to its client network in Thailand.

The range of offerings to be distributed include both functional foods and health supplements products that may be infused with herbs such as Tongkat Ali, Kacip Fatimah and Misai Kucing. The duration of the agreement is five years.

Silver Plus, which has been in operations for the past six years, is involved in the import and export business, as well as distribution of food-related products in Thailand.

“Through this tie-up, we shall work on strengthening our presence in Thailand with marketing activities of our house brand products. Silver Plus will undertake promotional efforts to boost sales across the country, in addition to conducting market and consumer analysis. This will aid Bioalpha in understanding the local consumers’ trend in order to develop an effective business plan. Moreover, Bioalpha has also established a performance incentive plan for Silver Plus to meet the target sales,” said Bioalpha managing director William Hon.