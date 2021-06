PETALING JAYA: While many people believe that bitcoin is a speculative investment with no intrinsic value, digital asset exchange Luno said the entire concept of money boils down to perceived value and people’s faith in using them.

“Unlike fiat currency, where value and legal status are enforced by each country’s government, bitcoin’s value comes from its code, infrastructure, scarcity, and adoption. Due to the economic impact caused by Covid-19 – individuals, institutions and even some governments have looked to bitcoin as a hedge against pervasive currency devaluation,” Luno Malaysia country manager Aaron Tang said in a virtual media session today.

He added that bitcoin’s fixed supply of 21 million coins also attributes value in the sense that scarce assets tend to appreciate over time as demand goes up.

“In the past year, we have seen the price skyrocket and its market cap cross a major milestone, surpassing US$1 trillion (RM4 trillion) in February 2021. With over 100 million wallets with active balances globally, it is clear that a lot of individuals and corporations are viewing bitcoin as a credible innovation.

“Bitcoin’s real value can be seen in global adoption over time and in emerging use cases whether as a payment method, a store of value, or a hedge against inflation. Not forgetting the fact that bitcoin is still a young technology having been around for just over 12 years with much potential for the future,“ he said.

On volatility, he said bitcoin’s price is driven by demand especially in the short term. This demand is driven by people who understand how bitcoin could benefit the world and believe it will be more widely adopted in the future. However, the scale of belief is liable to change in the short term due to certain events having temporary impact on the price. In the longer term, the price of bitcoin has historically increased due to its continued adoption and belief in its value.

There is also a public misconception that bitcoin is mostly used by criminals. He said bitcoin is not anonymous due to all bitcoin transactions are transparent for anyone to view.

“Bitcoin is actually pseudonymous and all transactions recorded on the blockchain are immutable. Each user’s transaction history is available for anyone to view and trace, making bitcoin a particularly bad tool for illicit activities,” said Tang, adding that in 2020, the criminal share of all cryptocurrency activity was just 0.34%.