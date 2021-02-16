Bitcoin smashes through US$50,000 for the first time

LONDON: Bitcoin soared above US$50,000 (RM201,500) for the first time on Tuesday as an increasing number of corporate heavyweights back the world's most popular virtual currency.

At around 1235 GMT, Bitcoin hit an all-time high of US$50,547.70, marking a 4.4% gain since Monday. It later pulled back to stand at US$49,080.30 at about 1345 GMT.

Meanwhile, smaller cryptocurrency Ethereum edged 1.5% higher, just shy of its record high price of US$1,874.98.

Bitcoin, once the preserve of internet geeks and hobbyists, has since exploded in popularity and has now rocketed by almost 75% in value so far this year.

"The crypto king has crossed the 50K price level for the first time as institutions are all over it," said AvaTrade analyst Naeem Aslam. "There is a lot of FOMO (fear of missing out) among traders as the price is going through the roof and we have limited supply."

"The rally has still a lot of power left and the move is going to continue towards the actual target of US$100,000," Aslam told AFP. "Of course, there will be some bumps but investors should consider them as an opportunity to bag some bargains."

Bitcoin has been on a meteoric rise since March, when it stood at US$5,000, spurred by online payments giant PayPal saying it would allow account holders to use cryptocurrency.

The unit blasted its way past US$45,000 last week after Elon Musk's electric carmaker Tesla invested US$1.5 billion in the virtual unit. In a further boost, Tesla also unveiled plans to accept the cryptocurrency from customers buying its vehicles.

Wall Street player BNY Mellon then jumped aboard the Bitcoin bandwagon, announcing plans to accept digital currencies.

The moves came after Mastercard also announced it would accept the unit, even as many regulators remain sceptical.

Adding further legitimacy, Twitter chief Jack Dorsey revealed last week that he and rap mogul Jay-Z were creating a fund aimed at making bitcoin "the internet's currency".

Bitcoin, which was launched back in 2009, hit the headlines in 2017 after soaring from less than US$1,000 in January to almost US$20,000 in December of the same year. The virtual bubble then burst in subsequent days, with Bitcoin's value then fluctuating wildly before sinking below US$5,000 by October 2018.

However, strengthening corporate support has transformed the outlook this time around, commentators say.

"Growing corporate support for the crypto makes this a very different market to what it was in 2017," noted Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson.

Such mainstream moves, some investors said, could help Bitcoin become a widespread means of payment – something it has so far failed to achieve at any large scale – and in turn further bolster prices.

"The more people that adapt it and use it as money, then the greater the chances of it perhaps being taken on board as a mainstream currency," said Russ Mould, investment director of AJ Bell. "That would feed further speculative interest."

Even as Bitcoin laps into the mainstream, cryptocurrencies remain subject to patchy oversight around the world, with the lack of regulatory clarity and associations with crime keeping many larger investors leery of exposure.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde both called last month for tighter oversight of bitcoin due to concerns over its use for criminal activities such as money laundering.

Some believe the extreme volatility is a cause for concern.

"We feel that, due to its volatility, Bitcoin lacks many of the established qualities that make up 'money', such as being a stable store of value and unit of account," said George Lagarias, chief economist at Mazars.

Also boosting Bitcoin's rise have been analyst suggestions that its limited supply of 21 million could boost further gains for the virtual asset.

A narrative of Bitcoin becoming "digital gold" has gained traction as investors predict looming inflation with central banks and governments opening the stimulus taps to counter Covid-19.

St Louis Federal Reserve president James Bullard told CNBC in an interview on Tuesday that Bitcoin's claim to be rival to gold would not threaten the dollar's dominance.

"Investors want a safe haven, they want a stable store value and then they want to conduct their investments in that currency," he said. "It's very hard to get a private currency – it's really more like gold – to play that role."

JPMorgan said in January that Bitcoin emerged as a rival to gold and could trade as high as US$146,000 if it becomes established as a safe-haven asset.

"The fundamental view that Bitcoin as a viable store of value amongst investors and as a treasury asset for corporations is continuing to gain traction," said James Butterfill, investment strategist at digital asset manager CoinShares.

US business intelligence software firm MicroStrategy Inc, whose CEO has become one of bitcoin's most visible proponents, on Tuesday said it would issue US$600 million of debt through convertible notes to buy additional Bitcoin.

With value of cryptocurrencies close to US$1.5 trillion, investors warn about the value in owning Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies.

"As an intangible asset with no yield or practical use, save for a few organisations who accept it as payment, it is really just demand (against a predictable supply) which determines its price," said Lagarias.

"But whereas the price of Bitcoin has risen to the skies, what value one gets from holding it in a long-term portfolio still remains subject of much debate."

Bitcoins are traded via a decentralised registry system known as a blockchain. The system requires massive computer processing power in order to manage and implement transactions. That power is provided by miners, who do so in the hope they will receive new Bitcoins for validating transaction data. – AFP, Reuters