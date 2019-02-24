BLand earmarks RM1.05b property launches this year

KUALA LUMPUR: Berjaya Land Bhd (BLand) plans to launch some RM1.05 billion worth of properties in 2019, mainly The Tropika in Bukit Jalil and Timur Bayu in Shah Alam, after a two-year hiatus.

The group, via its subsidiary Berjaya Golf Resort Bhd, launched The Tropika over the weekend, a mixed development project with a gross development value (GDV) of RM720 million, comprising 868 residential units across four towers.

BLand senior general manager of property marketing Tan Tee Ming expects The Tropika in Bukit Jalil to be the main revenue contributor for the group’s property segment this year.

The Tropika is located on 6.5 acres of freehold land in Bukit Jalil. There are four different types of units, namely Type A, Type B, Type C and Type D measuring 732 sq ft, 974 sq ft, 1,318 sq ft and 1,251 sq ft respectively.

Tan said units of the first tower is priced at RM725 psf and every subsequent tower will increase RM50 psf.

“There are two market segments that we want to cater for in The Tropika. We thought of the buyers in mind and the first segment is young families. We also want to focus on investors. We know that there will be a rental market for the apartments that we build here,” Tan told the media.

The Tropika is within close proximity to SJKC Lai Meng, International Medical University and Asia Pacific University, as well as the Bukit Jalil Complex, the Bukit Jalil Recreational Park and the Bukit Jalil Gold & Country Resort.

Surrounding the four residential towers of The Tropika is a 2.9-acre deck equipped with 68 types of facilities.

The commercial space of the project features a 23,695 sq ft grocer along with a two-storey dual frontage office lots ranging from 3,316 sq ft to 3,814 sq ft and retail space ranging from 752 sq ft to 1,677 sq ft.

Completion of the commercial component will take two years while the residential towers will take four years.

Tan said BLand is also planning to develop the 12-acre land next to The Tropika, where the Berjaya Property Gallery sits on, into a 1,500-unit residential project with managed healthcare.

Meanwhile, he said the Timur Bayu development in Shah Alam has a GDV of RM330 million, consisting of high-rise and low-rise residential units. It is expected to launch the project in the third quarter this year.