BLand inks MoU with Sabapak Eco to develop eco-tourism in Sabah

PETALING JAYA: Berjaya Land Bhd (BLand) today inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sabapak Eco Sdn Bhd (SESB) for the collaboration of a sustainable tourism destination development project in Sabah.

Under the MoU, the two parties will jointly formulate a comprehensive sustainable plan to develop and transform part of Gaya, Sapi, and Bohey Dulang Islands into a prime destination for eco-tourism.

Commenting on the partnership, BLand CEO Syed Ali Shahul Hameed said the project is expected to contribute to the economic growth of Sabah, and in particular, Sapi, Gaya and Bohey Dulang Islands.

“Apart from introducing visitors to the islands and fostering an appreciation of the local culture and heritage, the upgrading of infrastructure and amenities as well as the development of an eco-luxury hotel and residences will create more job and business opportunities for the local community,“ he said in a statement today.

SESB chairman Datuk Jumat Idris said SESB is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sabah Parks’ Board of Trustees, which was created in 2002 but was only activated in January 2022 to boost the development of new potential tourist destinations as well as to promote a sustainable economic growth in Sabah.

“The BLand group has a wealth of experience with proven track record in hospitality and tourism destination management. As such, we are confident that by leveraging on BLand’s expertise and experience in the property development and hospitality sector, we will be able to design a sustainable eco-tourism project which will vastly add value to the tourism industry of Sabah,“ he added.

Berjaya Corp Bhd chairman Tan Sri Vincent Tan said Sapi, Gaya and Bohey Dulang islands have enormous potential to become a top-rated holiday destination in Malaysia, alongside international tourists’ favourites such as Langkawi, Redang and Tioman islands.

“We are confident that, together with SESB, we will be able to transform them into a must-visit eco destination for both domestic and international tourists.”