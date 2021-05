PETALING JAYA: Berjaya Land Bhd (BLand) posted a revenue of RM1.24 billion for its third quarter ended March 31, 2021, an 18.5% decline from RM1.52 billion reported in the same quarter of the previous year, attributed to a lower contribution from its hotels and resorts business due to border closures and domestic travel restriction, property development business as well as slower recovery from its gaming business segment operated by Sports Toto Malaysia Sdn Bhd, which was mitigated from a higher car sales from its subsidiary HR Owen.

For the quarter it reported a pretax loss of RM17.21 million against pretax profit of RM232.68 million registered previously, as the corresponding quarter of the previous year included a higher share of profit from its associated company Berjaya Kyoto Development (S) Pte Ltd, arising from the disposal of the trust beneficial interest on the hotel component of the Four Seasons Hotel & Hotel Residences Kyoto, Japan which amounted to RM224 million.

For the nine months period, BLand reported a revenue of RM4.17 billion, a 9.9% decrease from RM4.63 billion reported in the same period of the previous year. Its pretax profit for the period stood at RM30.28 million, a 90.7% decline from RM325.39 million.

Moving forward, the group said the implementation of the MCO 3.0 is expected to dampen its recovery rate.

With the constantly evolving pandemic, BLand stated that it is challenging to ascertain the full extent and duration of the impact from the government-imposed restrictions to the group’s operations and financial performance.

Its directors expect its performance for the remaining quarter of the financial year ending June 30, 2021 to remain challenging.