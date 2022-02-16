BlueDuck goes commercial with zero-deposit solution for retail chain outlets, SME

PETALING JAYA: Homegrown fintech startup BlueDuck this week launched its latest product BlueDuck Smart Commercial underwritten by Allianz General Insurance Company (Malaysia) Bhd for retail chain outlets and SME to promote cash flow and reduce vacant units in a post-pandemic environment.

This initiative paves the way for BlueDuck to expand its business, catering to a diverse customer base that includes residential and commercial properties. BlueDuck Smart Commercial functions as a new standard that offers the rental market a reliable and convenient tool as well as a viable substitute to the conventional rental deposit, while at the same time helping businesses to improve their cash flow during this post-pandemic period.

Furthermore, BlueDuck’s customers can also benefit from a new feature known as BlueDuck Tenant Profile. Similar to a “resume”, tenants can highlight their credentials to appeal to potential landlords without the need to communicate face-to-face or virtually, and serves as a reference for landlords so that they can ensure that the prospective tenant placed in a home comes with the right credentials. Most importantly, this helps create an upgraded yet realistic user experience by building credibility and promoting transparency throughout the user’s journey.

“BlueDuck’s vision is to embrace the advancement of technology and develop a holistic yet innovative fintech solution for the local real estate market, where it is accessible and affordable for both landlords and tenants. With BlueDuck’s solution, everyone can afford to rent affordably locally without forking out a hefty sum of a deposit,” said BlueDuck CEO Earnest Wong.