BMW, EV Connection unveil Malaysia’s first mobile charging vehicle

PETALING JAYA: BMW Group Malaysia has unveiled the nation’s first mobile charging vehicle at the Malaysia Autoshow 2023 in Kuala Lumpur.

A first-of-its-kind initiative by BMW Group Malaysia, the premium automaker partnered with EV Connection to introduce a programme that will give batteries, from existing electrified BMW and MINI vehicles that are at the end of their lifecycle, a new lease of life as mobile EV chargers.

BMW Group Malaysia corporate communications and sustainability head Sashi Ambi said, “The repurposing of these end-of-life batteries from our electrified vehicles essentially places them back into the loop to continue serving the EV ecosystem, after they have completed their lifecycle in our vehicles. The closing of this loop recognises the significant value of the precious metals that are in our batteries, which are finite resources on this planet, and prolongs their use as much as possible before they are eventually retired.

“Our partnership with EV Connection addresses the crucial role we play as leaders in the field of electromobility to not only develop the EV landscape, but to do so in a way that is both circular and responsible.”

EV Connection Sdn Bhd technical director Dr Che Hang Seng said, “EV Connection is honoured to be part of this unprecedented innovative initiative with a trusted automotive brand such as BMW in the development of this mobile charger. It is our hope that we will be able to elevate the range anxiety of EV drivers and contribute towards driving the Electrified Mobility revolution in Malaysia.”

From back-up support for data centres to mobile solutions for the charging of EVs, the second-life battery programme aims to pivot the mindset of recycling automotive waste to repurposing, giving the batteries a more meaningful second life that also encourages the development of sustainable innovation and sharing of technological know-how.

The second-life battery programme is part of BMW Group Malaysia’s RE:GENERATE initiative to adopt circularity within the organisation, as it aims to divert all retired EV batteries here to expand their electrification possibilities.