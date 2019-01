PETALING JAYA: BMW Group Malaysia delivered a total of 14,338 units of BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad vehicles last year, marking its eighth consecutive year of record sales.

The total number of vehicles delivered last year was 13% higher than 12,681 units delivered in 2017.

The group said in a statement that the strong performance in Malaysia reflects the group’s business performance worldwide last year, where a total of 2.65 million BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad vehicles were delivered.

Globally, the BMW brand delivered a total of 2.12 million (+1.8%) vehicles, while MINI saw 361,531 new owners. BMW Motorrad also achieved record deliveries with 165,566 new owners, an increase of 0.9% compared to 2017.

“In 2018, BMW Group Malaysia achieved numerous milestones which contributed to the success we celebrate today. Over the course of the year, we introduced 12 new models across the BMW and MINI brands – of which four were electrified vehicles. We also unveiled two new concept vehicles for the first time ever not only in Malaysia, but in Southeast Asia,” said BMW Group Malaysia managing director Harald Hoelzl.

Hoelzl said the group also grew its infrastructure for electromobility in Malaysia by introducing new BMW i Charging Facilities in four different states to facilitate its vision for future mobility in Malaysia.

In 2018, the BMW brand saw 12,008 new owners in Malaysia, 13% higher than 10,618 new owners in 2017 while MINI recorded a double-digit growth of over 18%, delivering 1,200 vehicles last year compared with 1,011 units previously.

BMW Motorrad saw 1,130 new owners in 2018, which recorded a growth of over 7% compared to 1,052 in 2017.

BMW Group Malaysia also recorded its best performance for its electrified vehicles in 2018. Of the total cars delivered, 57% comprised of electrified BMW and MINI (7,532).

Meanwhile, BMW Group Financial Services Malaysia achieved a strong business portfolio with over 6,100 contracts signed in 2018. It successfully financed every four out of 10 BMW and MINI vehicles delivered last year as well as every six out of 10 BMW Motorrad vehicles last year.

“2019 will be another exciting year for the BMW Group in Malaysia with a strong portfolio of products to be introduced here, mirroring the biggest model offensive for the company worldwide,” said Hoelzl.