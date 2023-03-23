BMW Malaysia rolls out the BMW XM

PETALING JAYA: BMW Malaysia has rolled out its BMW XM, the first BMW M GmbH high-performance sports activity vehicle (SAV) with electrified drive, slated to arrive in June.

Managing director Hans de Visser said the model will feature an M Hybrid drive system, thus extending the realm of e-mobility within the high-performance car segment in Malaysia.

“It is an electrifying reinvention of automotive ideals and the extreme performance characteristics will make every drive a luxurious experience for our Malaysian customers and supporters,” he said in a statement today.

As standard, the model features the M Aerodynamics Package and M High-Gloss Shadow Line, with Extended Contents available for the Shadow Line profile. Moreover, Adaptive LED headlights with High-beam Assistant are also included.

On dimensions, it measures 5,110mm in length, 2,005mm (2,235 if inclusive of side mirrors) in width and 1,755mm in height, while its wheelbase measures 3,105mm. Luggage capacity for the SAV is measured at 527 litres, which is expandable to 1,820 litres.

In additional, it is the first BMW M model with a plug-in hybrid drive, with an internal combustion engine – delivering 360kw/489hp and a maximum torque of 650Nm – with an electric motor.

Exterior colour offerings include cape york green, carbon black, marina bay blue, toronto red, mineral white, black sapphire and dravit grey.