BMW Malaysia to help shape future of electrified mobility in the country

KUALA LUMPUR: BMW Malaysia has expressed its commitment towards shaping the future of electrified mobility in the county and raising the benchmark in “Sheer Electric Driving Pleasure”.

BMW Group Malaysia managing director Hans de Visser said, “We are thrilled to ring in the new year with the New BMW iX xDrive50 Sport, an electrifying feat reminiscent of January 2022 when we also introduced new BMW i models at NEXTGen Malaysia. This is a testament to our commitment in electrified mobility, not only in expanding our product offerings but also infrastructure to accommodate a thriving EV ecosystem. Our efforts to electrify the automotive landscape in Malaysia have always worked in tandem with the government’s agenda for electrification, and we are set to see further developments in this aspect with our many new industry partners as well.”

The New BMW iX xDrive50 Sport will be equipped with 22-inch BMW Individual aerodynamic wheels 1021 multi-colour with a 3D polished buff and 17-inch brake calipers in Blue. Arriving as standard in the New BMW iX xDrive50 Sport is also the BMW Iconic Sounds Electric that creates a premium immersive atmosphere, demonstrating the immediate connection between sound and vehicle.

BMW Group Malaysia in a press statement today said that it will continue to offer the complete Premium Ownership Experience with revised prices for BMW and MINI Malaysia. Due to current challenges with regard to global inflation and rising manufacturing costs, a volume-weighted average price update of approximately 4.7% and 2.6% came into effect for all BMW and MINI models on Jan 1, 2023. However, owners will be able to enjoy more new feature enhancements in all BMW and MINI models purchased this year.