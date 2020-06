PETALING JAYA: Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) has appointed Marzunisham Omar (pix) as deputy governor for a three-year term effective June 15, 2020, which has been approved by the Finance Minister.

As deputy governor, Marzunisham will oversee the full breadth of the central bank’s corporate management, which includes currency and finance, digital and technology, human capital and corporate services. He will also be the deputy governor in-charge of the financial intelligence and enforcement department.

Marzunisham will be a member of the central bank’s board of directors and continue to serve on various committees. These include the Management Committee, Monetary Policy Committee, Financial Stability Committee, Reserve Management Committee and Risk Management Committee. He will also be the chair of the National Coordination Committee to Counter Money Laundering.

Marzunisham joined BNM in 1993 and holds a Master’s degree and a Bachelor degree in Economics from the University of Cambridge, UK. He has 27 years of experience across various functions of central banking ranging from economic and monetary policy, financial sector regulation and development, financial inclusion and organisational development. From 2015 until 2017, Marzunisham served as executive director of the Southeast Asia Voting Group Constituency at the International Monetary Fund.

BNM also appointed Dr Norhana Endut as assistant governor. She will be responsible for the economics, monetary policy, data management & statistics departments as well as international departments.

Prior to her appointment, Norhana served in the economics and monetary policy departments. She holds a PhD and a Master’s degree in Economics from the Washington University St Louis, US and a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Warwick, UK.