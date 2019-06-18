BNM appoints new assistant governor

KUALA LUMPUR: Bank Negara Malaysia has appointed Aznan Abdul Aziz as assistant governor effective July 1, 2019.

Aznan will be responsible for the payments oversight, financial conglomerates supervision, banking supervision, insurance and takaful supervision as well as risk specialist and technology supervision departments.

Prior to his appointment, Aznan served in several departments in the central bank including financial conglomerates supervision, governor’s office, Islamic banking and takaful, financial surveillance, financial sector development, financial intelligence and bank regulation departments.

He holds a degree in Economics and Accounting from the University of Bristol, UK.