BNM appoints new assistant governor

PETALING JAYA: Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) has appointed Suhaimi Alias (pix) as assistant governor effective April 1, 2022 following the retirement of assistant governor Norzila Abdul Aziz on the same date.

Prior to the appointment, Suhaimi has served in various areas in the central bank including the financial sector development, regulation & supervision, strategic planning, international negotiations among others as well as in the governor’s office.

Assistant governor Adnan Zaylani Mohamad Zahid will take over Norzila’s existing investment operations & financial markets and foreign exchange policy departments portfolio. He will also oversee the data management and statistics department.

Suhaimi will assume Adnan’s current portfolio of financial development & innovation, Islamic finance, as well as financial inclusion departments.