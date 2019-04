KUALA LUMPUR: Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) has announced the reappointment of Prof Dr Yeah Kim Leng and the appointment of Datuk Dr Gan Wee Beng as external members of its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) effective April 1, 2019.

According to a statement by the central bank, this follows from the enactment of the Central Bank of Malaysia Act 2009, which provides for the appointment of external members to the MPC.

The reappointment of Yeah is for a one-year term, while the appointment of Gan is for a two-year term.

The MPC is responsible for formulating monetary policy and policies for the conduct of monetary policy operations.

“Monetary policy is autonomously formulated and implemented by BNM, as mandated in the Central Bank of Malaysia Act 2009.”

Yeah currently serves as Professor of Economics in the Sunway University Business School. Prior to his current position he was a dean for Malaysia University of Science and Technology School of Business. Yeah was previously the group chief economist at RAM Holdings Bhd, having served the organisation for two decades. Prior to joining RAM, Yeah was a senior analyst at the Institute of Strategic and International Studies Malaysia.

Gan is currently a board member of Perbadanan Insurans Deposit Malaysia. He was previously a board member of Kumpulan Wang Persaraan and has held several positions in CIMB Group including as advisor for investment banking, and executive director at CIMB Bank, CIMB Investment Bank and CIMB Securities Bhd. Prior to this, he was a senior advisor at the Economics Department of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, and consultant to the World Bank, International Labour Organisation and BNM.

With Yeah and Gan on board, the MPC now comprises seven members. The other members are governor Nor Shamsiah Yunus, deputy governors Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour, Jessica Chew Cheng Lian as well as assistant governors Norzila Abdul Aziz and Marzunisham Omar.