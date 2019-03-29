BNM expected to cut OPR by 25bps in May: StanChart

PETALING JAYA: Standard Chartered Bank (StanChart) expects Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) to cut the overnight policy rate (OPR) by 25 basis points (bps) in May this year.

“With the increasing downside risks to the economy, a benign inflation outlook and stable market conditions, we see room for a tactical and pre-emptive 25bps rate cut on May 7,” it said in a a note yesterday.

However, the bank said it is of the view that this is not the start of a cutting cycle, as growth is likely to stay above 4% and private consumption should provide support.

StanChart previously expected BNM to keep rates on hold for 2019 on its view of steady growth versus 2018 and the central bank’s comfort with domestic growth.

However, it said BNM has sounded progressively dovish in the past months, with the latest Annual Report underlining the dovish tilt.

BNM’s latest Annual Report talks about “building policy space and buffers preemptively” and states that “the thrust of monetary policy in 2019 is to remain accommodative to ensure supportive conditions for sustainable economic growth amid the subdued inflation outlook.

Downside risks to growth have been broadened to include the domestic perspective. Risks include domestic commodity supply disruptions occurring again this year and the negative impact of an oversupplied property market.

On the external front, the central bank remains wary of the unresolved US-China trade dispute, potential volatile capital flows from US monetary policy changes, and global oil-price volatility, it added.

Meanwhile, the bank said it maintains its “neutral” duration outlook on Malaysian ringgit (MYR) debt.