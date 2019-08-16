BNM in “positive engagements” with FTSE Russell

KUALA LUMPUR: Bank Negara Malaysia has had “positive engagements” with global index provider FTSE Russell, said BNM governor Datuk Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus.

“They (FTSE Russell) were appreciative of the measures we’ve put in place to deepen the onshore market,“ she told a press conference after announcing the second quarter’s gross domestic product growth here today.

She added that the new measures announced today seeks to deepen the onshore foreign exchange market so that investors have the flexibility to undertake hedging requirements.

In April, FTSE Russell said it may drop Malaysian debt from the FTSE World Government Bond Index due to concern about market liquidity.

The review is due in September.