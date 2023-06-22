BNM international reserves at US$113 bln as at June 15

KUALA LUMPUR: The international reserves of Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) amounted to US$113 billion as at June 15, 2023, the central bank said.

“The reserves position is sufficient to finance 4.8 months of imports of goods and services and is one time the total short-term external debt,” it said in a statement today.

The main components of the international reserves were foreign currency reserves (US$100.2 billion), International Monetary Fund reserves position (US$1.4 billion), special drawing rights (SDRs) (US$5.8 billion), gold (US$2.5 billion) and other reserve assets (US$3 billion).

Meanwhile, total assets stood at RM607.74 billion, comprising gold and foreign exchange and other reserves, including SDRs (RM498.18 billion), Malaysian government papers (RM12.59 billion), deposits with financial institutions (RM1.73 billion), loans and advances (RM23.54 billion), land and buildings (RM4.14 billion) and other assets (RM67.56 billion).

BNM added that capital and liabilities comprised paid-up capital (RM100 million), reserves (RM166.40 billion), currency in circulation (RM159.12 billion), deposits by financial institutions (RM192.42 billion), federal government deposits (RM8.76 billion), other deposits (RM38.47 billion), Bank Negara papers (RM9.57 billion), allocation of SDRs (RM28.73 billion) and other liabilities (RM4.18 billion).-Bernama