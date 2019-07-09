BNM keeps OPR unchanged at 3%

PETALING JAYA: Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) has decided to maintain the Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) at 3% at its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting today.

This comes after a 0.25% cut last May on risk to economic growth.

The central bank said it will continue to assess the balance of risks to domestic growth and inflation, to ensure that the monetary policy stance remains conducive to sustainable growth amid price stability.

“At the current level of the OPR, the stance of monetary policy remains accommodative and supportive of economic activity.”

BNM said while the baseline projection for economic growth remains within the range of 4.3% to 4.8% for 2019, it is subject to downside risks from ongoing uncertainties in the global and domestic environment, worsening trade tensions and extended weakness in commodity-related sectors.