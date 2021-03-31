BNM liberalises foreign exchange policy

PETALING JAYA: Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) today announced further liberalisation of foreign exchange policy which provides greater flexibilities to businesses to strengthen Malaysia’s position in the global supply chain and to foster a conducive environment in attracting foreign direct investment into Malaysia.

The gradual liberalisation process over the recent years has been consistent with Malaysia’s stronger external position and a more resilient financial market. Therefore, these measures will provide greater flexibilities to the export-oriented industries to better support the economic recovery.

i. Removal of export conversion rule

Resident exporters may now manage the conversion of export proceeds according to their foreign currency cash flow needs.

ii. Resident exporters can settle domestic trade in foreign currency with other residents involved in the global supply chain

Recognising Malaysian exporters’ vital position in the global supply chain, this measure will facilitate natural hedge for resident exporters and their business partners along the supply chain to better manage the foreign exchange risk.

iii. Resident exporters can extend the period for repatriation of export proceeds beyond six months under exceptional circumstances

While the six-month rule remains in place, this flexibility eliminates the need for exporters to seek BNM’s approval in repatriating their export proceeds beyond the six-month period for reasons beyond the exporters’ control. For other purposes, approval from BNM is still required.

iv. Resident exporters can net-off export proceeds against permitted foreign currency obligations With this flexibility, exporters no longer need to seek approval from BNM for netting arrangements involving export proceeds. This would enhance business efficiency and cash flow management for exporters.

v. Resident corporates can undertake commodity derivatives hedging directly with non-resident counterparties

In addition to the current access to resident futures brokers for their commodity hedging needs, resident corporates are allowed to transact commodity derivatives with non-resident futures brokers directly. This provides greater risk management avenue and choice for resident corporates to hedge their commodity price risk.

These measures are effective April 15, 2021.