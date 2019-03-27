BNM liberalises forex administration policies

KUALA LUMPUR: Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) has announced a further liberalisation in the foreign exchange administration framework aimed at providing greater hedging flexibility for residents to better manage their foreign exchange risks.

Firstly, residents can hedge their foreign currency obligations for longer tenure as the flexibility has been extended from six months to 12 months effective immediately, according to governor Datuk Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus.

Residents may also obtain approval from BNM to hedge their foreign currency obligations beyond 12 months.

Secondly, effective May 2, 2019, SMEs with net import obligations can receive payment in foreign currency from resident importers.

Resident exporters can make payment in foreign currency to resident SMEs (net importers) for settlement of domestic trade in goods and services upon one-off registration with respective banks.

Recall that BNM had in late 2016 announced that exporters holding earnings in foreign currency, would need to convert as much as 75% of it to ringgit. It was one of several other measures announced to support the falling ringgit.